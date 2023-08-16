The pros and cons of multicloud networking

While each cloud provider offers similar functionality, how you use and optimize that functionality differs widely. All cloud providers have nuances that rarely map one-to-one. This means your team needs to understand each provider in your multicloud strategy.

Unsurprisingly, multicloud networking makes it harder to find the cloud talent you need. Cloud talent pools are already competitive—using multicloud requires you to find the 9% of cloud technologists with significant experience in multiple clouds.

While you can—and should—train your existing technologists in multiple clouds, doing so requires time and resources. They need access to courses or certification programs to learn the platforms. Then they need the chance to practically apply those skills before entering your production environments.

Is it impossible? No. But you need to close the multicloud skills gap before you can lean on multicloud as a solution in your organization.