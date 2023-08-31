GPT Base, GPT-3.5 Turbo & GPT-4: What's the difference?

Are you confused by the differences between all of OpenAI’s models? Completely understandable! There’s a lot of them on offer, and the distinctions are murky unless you’re knee-deep in working with AI. But learning to tell them apart can save you money and help you use the right AI model for the job at hand.

In this article, we’ll break down the differences between OpenAI’s large language models, including the cost of using each one, the amount of content you can get out of it, and what they excel at.

Before we start: ChatGPT is not the same as a GPT model

A common misconception is that ChatGPT is synonymous with GPT. It’s an easy mistake to make: they share a similar name, they’re made by the same company, and they both deal with AI. The difference is ChatGPT is an application powered by GPT AI models, but is not an AI model itself.

Think of it this way: ChatGPT is the car, and the GPT model is the engine. You can take out an engine and replace it with another, more powerful one, while leaving the rest of the car intact. You can also take that engine and use it in a completely different car (E.g. API for your product).

And now that’s out of the way, let’s get into the differences between the models!

An overview of OpenAI’s GPT models

All of these models understand and generate code and text, but the accuracy, speed, and cost at which they do it are different.